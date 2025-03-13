Lankinen stopped 20 of 23 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

Lankinen gave up a pair of goals to Jonathan Huberdeau in the second period, which put the Canucks behind. Elias Pettersson tied the game in the third, and Lankinen held firm, including stopping three of four attempts in the shootout, to secure the win in a game between two teams battling for a playoff spot. The 29-year-old netminder is 3-3-0 after starting six straight games to begin March, and he's allowed three or more goals in four of those contests. For the season, Lankinen sports a 23-12-7 record with a 2.55 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 42 appearances. The Canucks have another back-to-back up next, as they host the Blackhawks on Saturday and Utah on Sunday. It's unclear at this time if Arturs Silovs will be considered to start either of those games.