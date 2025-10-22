Lankinen made 21 saves in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins.

The veteran netminder couldn't really be faulted for any of the pucks that got past him, but Lankinen also didn't come up with any big stops to give his team a spark in the road loss. Through three starts this season he's gone 1-2-0 while allowing 11 goals on 94 shots, a far cry from Thatcher Demko's 2.28 GAA and .922 save percentage in four outings.