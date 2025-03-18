Lankinen will be between the home pipes Tuesday against Winnipeg, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Lankinen turned in a serviceable performance in a 3-1 loss to Utah on Sunday but received minimal offensive support. It's been an up-and-down month for the Finnish netminder -- Lankinen is 3-4-0 with an .886 save percentage and a 2.72 GAA over seven outings in March. The Jets have won three consecutive games and sit third in the NHL with 3.47 goals per game in 2024-25. Lankinen has only faced the Jets once in his career -- he surrendered six goals on 33 shots in a 6-1 loss to Winnipeg on Jan. 14.