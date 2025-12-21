Lankinen stopped 38 of 42 shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Bruins.

Lankinen was kept busy in this contest, but he was up to the challenge, doing enough to allow the Canucks to stay close. The 30-year-old then turned aside seven straight shootout attempts to pick up the win. Lankinen had gone 0-5-1 over his previous six outings, and this was his first victory since Nov. 16 versus the Lightning. The Finnish netminder is now 5-10-3 with a 3.51 GAA and an .880 save percentage over 18 appearances. Thatcher Demko is still likely to see a majority of the starts in goal moving forward. The Canucks' next game is Monday in Philadelphia.