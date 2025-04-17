Lankinen suffered an undisclosed muscle strain that forced him to exit Wednesday's game versus the Golden Knights, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Lankinen stopped 19 of 20 shots prior to his exit, and he won't end up with a result from the contest, as the scored was tied at 1-1. Nikita Tolopilo took over in goal for the Canucks. Lankinen ends 2024-25 with a 25-15-10 record, a 2.62 GAA, a .902 save percentage and four shutouts over 51 appearances. If the injury is significant, or even moderate, Lankinen may not be an option for Finland at the 2025 IIHF World Championship.