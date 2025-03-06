Lankinen stopped 14 of 16 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

The Ducks didn't have much going in the second half of their back-to-back, leaving Lankinen with little to do. In that regard, it wasn't a a particularly inspiring performance from the 29-year-old netminder, but it was enough for his third win in five starts. He's now at a 21-10-7 record through a career-high 38 games, and he's added a 2.56 GAA and a .904 save percentage. The Canucks' homestand continues with a tougher matchup Friday versus the Wild.