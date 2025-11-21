Lankinen stopped 20 of 24 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Lankinen was unable to fend off a balanced attack from the Stars, who got a goal from each of their four forward lines. The 30-year-old netminder has gone 2-3-2 over seven games since taking over as the Canucks' primary goalie while Thatcher Demko (lower body) is out. Overall, Lankinen is at a 4-6-2 record with a 3.49 GAA and an .886 save percentage through 12 appearances. He's a risky goalie overall, but the Canucks' next game is Sunday versus the Flames, which is a good matchup should Lankinen get the start.