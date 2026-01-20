Lankinen stopped 28 of 32 shots in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

Lankinen has gone six straight appearances without a win, going 0-4-1 with a 3.38 GAA and an .890 save percentage over that stretch. Lankinen and the Canucks have been massively outplayed in most games in recent weeks, so it's hard to trust Lankinen in any format right now. The 30-year-old also owns a career-worst .886 save percentage through his 25 appearances this season while posting a 6-14-4 record and a 3.40 GAA.