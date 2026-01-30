Lankinen stopped the lone shot he faced in 2:11 of ice time in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Ducks.

Lankinen started the second period as Nikita Tolopilo had to be cleared by the concussion spotter following some head contact late in the first. The 30-year-old Lankinen has lost his last three starts, allowing 11 goals on 55 shots in that span. With Tolopilo showing improved play recently, it's possible the Canucks' crease could become a timeshare. Neither goalie is a great option in fantasy at this time, as they're backstopping a team that has struggled to pick up wins all season.