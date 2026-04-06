Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Managing upper-body issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lankinen has been ruled out for Tuesday's home game against the Golden Knights due to an upper-body injury, Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK reports.
Lankinen missed Saturday's game against the Mammoth due to an illness, but he's also dealing with an upper-body issue that will sideline him for a second consecutive matchup. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Jiri Patera will presumably remain with Vancouver for Tuesday's game.
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