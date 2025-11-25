Lankinen (personal) won't travel with the Canucks on the team's upcoming four-game trip, which begins against Anaheim on Wednesday.

Lankinen will be away from the team for personal reasons, and it's unclear when he will return. He has posted a 4-7-2 record with a 3.63 GAA and an .880 save percentage through 13 appearances this season. With Thatcher Demko (lower body) also unavailable, the Canucks recalled Jiri Patera from AHL Abbotsford on Tuesday under emergency conditions. Patera and Nikita Tolopilo could compete for starts until Vancouver gets Lankinen or Demko back.