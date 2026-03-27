Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: On wrong end of shutout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lankinen stopped 34 of 37 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Kings. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.
Lankinen took his fourth loss in a row. He's allowed 15 goals on 121 shots in that span. The Canucks have given him just six goals of support during this skid, so it doesn't look like he's going to get much help. The 30-year-old dropped to 8-25-5 with a 3.62 GAA and an .877 save percentage over 41 appearances this season. Lankinen may have the playing time, but he's best avoided in most fantasy formats. The Canucks are set to head out on a road trip, beginning Saturday in Calgary.
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