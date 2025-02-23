Lankinen stopped 32 of 34 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Lankinen was good, but Adin Hill was just a little better as the Golden Knights came back from 1-0 down in this game. The 29-year-old Lankinen looks to be the Canucks' No. 1 for a while -- Thatcher Demko (lower body) is week-to-week and isn't on the Canucks' five-game road trip. Lankinen is 3-1-1 with nine goals allowed over his last five outings, and he's at a 19-9-7 record with a 2.52 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 35 contests this season. Demko's injury history is concerning enough that the Canucks signed Lankinen to a five-year extension Friday, so he's likely to be at least a "1B' option for the next few years. That has value in all fantasy formats, where he's no worse than a No. 3 goalie for virtual squads and will often elevate to No. 2 status when he's seeing significant playing time.