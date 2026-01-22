Lankinen stopped 29 of 32 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 over the Capitals.

Lankinen gave up a pair of power-play goals before the 10-minute mark of the first period. Given his recent play, it would have been fair to count him and the Canucks out, but the offense rallied and Lankinen allowed just one goal the rest of the way to snap a six-game winless stretch. The 30-year-old had allowed 19 goals on 173 shots (.890 save percentage) in that span. He's now at a 7-14-4 record with a 3.39 GAA and an .887 save percentage through 26 appearances this season. The Canucks are back in action at home versus the Devils on Friday.