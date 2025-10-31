Lankinen stopped 36 of 39 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blues.

The Blues had far more pressure in the game, but Kiefer Sherwood's hat trick and Lankinen's play between the pipes got the game to a shootout. There, Lankinen made three more saves to secure the win, which was just his second in five outings. He's at a 2-3-0 record with a 3.53 GAA and an .885 save percentage. The 30-year-old has filled a backup role behind Thatcher Demko, though the Canucks have not given more than two consecutive starts to Demko, so Lankinen should still carve out a decent amount of playing time.