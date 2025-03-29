Lankinen stopped 32 of 38 shots in Friday's 7-6 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Lankinen returned to the lineup after not featuring in the previous two games, and he had a game to forget, although defense wasn't really present on either team in this contest. The 29-year-old netminder is not ending the season on the best note. He's dropped his last three outings, going 0-1-2 with a 4.54 GAA and a woeful .821 save percentage over that stretch.