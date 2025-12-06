Lankinen allowed three goals on 17 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Mammoth. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Lankinen is now 0-4-1 with 17 goals allowed during his five-game losing streak. The Mammoth were able to pot a goal in each period against the 30-year-old netminder. For the season, Lankinen has slipped to 4-9-3 with a 3.45 GAA and an .881 save percentage across 16 appearances. While he's getting plenty of playing time, his performance is too risky in fantasy. Nikita Tolopilo is likely to draw a tough start Saturday at home versus the Wild.