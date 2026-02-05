Lankinen allowed five goals on 31 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Lankinen has lost his last five results, allowing a total of 22 goals on 107 shots over six games in that span. The 30-year-old has still been playing regularly, and he'll get to stay in a rhythm while representing Finland at the Olympics. In the NHL this season, he has gone 7-19-4 with a 3.67 GAA and an .876 save percentage over 32 outings. With those numbers, most fantasy managers would be best served keeping Lankinen off their rosters.