Lankinen allowed four goals on 13 shots before he was pulled at the 5:03 mark of the second period of Finland's 5-3 loss to Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday.

Team Canada had dominated the first period, with Finland surrendering multiple rush chances. Lankinen didn't have much of a chance. He was relieved by Juuse Saros. Lankinen will take a few days before returning to Vancouver. He will be a valuable fantasy play to finish the season and going forward, as starter Thatcher Demko (lower body) continues to show real fragility.