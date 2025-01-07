Lankinen turned aside 19 shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Two of the goals against Lankinen came on Montreal power plays, including Nick Suzuki's OT winner, while a third tally deflected in off Quinn Hughes' skate. The 29-year-old netminder has been fighting the puck for a while, however -- Lankinen's gone 1-3-2 over his last six outings with a 3.05 GAA and .865 save percentage. Thatcher Demko (back) is traveling with the Canucks on their current east-coast road trip, but it's not clear when he might be ready to return. If he's not able to play Wednesday in Washington, Arturs Silovs might be between the pipes instead of Lankinen.