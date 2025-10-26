Lankinen allowed four goals on 24 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Lankinen has gone 1-3-0 over his first four outings this season, allowing at least four goals in each loss. The 30-year-old squandered a 2-0 lead in this contest. The Canucks have alternated Lankinen and Thatcher Demko over the last eight games, but head coach Adam Foote may eventually opt to increase Demko's workload since he's getting better results. Lankinen is likely to watch from the bench in Sunday's game against the Oilers.