Lankinen stopped 19 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Jets.

The Canucks led 3-1 after one period, and that was enough for Lankinen to get the win. The 29-year-old had lost three of his previous four outings, though he hasn't faced more than 26 shots in his last five games. For the season, the Finnish netminder improved to 24-13-7 with a 2.53 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 44 appearances. The Canucks begin a six-game road trip in St. Louis on Thursday, and with no back-to-backs during their upcoming travels, Lankinen could end up seeing a heavy workload.