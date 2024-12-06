Lankinen is expected to start at home against Columbus on Friday, per Thomas Drance of The Athletic.

Lankinen has a 12-3-3 record, 2.66 GAA and .906 save percentage in 18 appearances in 2024-25. Those are acceptable numbers, but he's been vulnerable recently, allowing at least three goals in six of his past seven outings. Thatcher Demko (knee) will serve as the understudy Friday, and Demko's return will enable Vancouver to lean far less on Lankinen going forward. In the meantime, the Blue Jackets shouldn't be taken lightly. They rank eighth in goals per game with 3.44.