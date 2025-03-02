Lankinen is expected to start on the road against Seattle on Saturday, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.
Lankinen has a 20-9-7 record, 2.50 GAA and .907 save percentage in 36 appearances in 2024-25. He stopped 24 of 26 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime victory over the Kings in his last start Wednesday. Seattle is in a three-way tie for 17th in goals per game with 2.88.
