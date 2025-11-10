Lankinen will be between the home pipes Sunday against Colorado, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Lankinen was in goal for Saturday's 4-3 win over Columbus, but he'll start again Sunday as a result of Thatcher Demko dealing with an undisclosed injury. Lankinen will look to win two straight games for the first time this year, but that will be a challenge against an Avalanche squad that is rolling -- they are 4-0-1 in their last five games and scored nine goals in Saturday's win in Edmonton. The 30-year-old netminder has allowed less than three goals in just one of his seven appearances this season, so he'll be hard to trust Sunday.