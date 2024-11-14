Lankinen is expected to start at home against the Islanders on Thursday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Lankinen turned aside 28 of 29 shots to earn a 3-1 victory over Calgary on Tuesday. It was a nice bounce-back performance after he surrendered seven goals on 27 shots to Edmonton on Saturday. The 29-year-old netminder has an 8-1-2 record, 2.46 GAA and .911 save percentage in 11 appearances this season. The Islanders are in a three-way tie for 26th offensively with 2.50 goals per game and are playing without one of their top forwards in Mathew Barzal (upper body).