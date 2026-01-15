Lankinen is slated to start Thursday's road game against Columbus, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Lankinen has yet to enter the win column over four appearances since the start of the calendar year, going 0-2-1 with a 2.98 GAA and .894 save percentage during that time. He made a home start against the Blue Jackets on Nov. 8 and turned aside 29 of 32 shots in a 4-3 victory.