Lankinen made 31 saves in a 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

The ice was tilted at Lankinen -- his opponent, Dennis Hildeby, saw just 14 shots overall -- and he ended up the game's third star for his efforts. The beleaguered netminder won opening night (Sept. 29) in a wild one over the Oilers and has been snakebitten ever since. Lankinen is on a six-game losing streak, and no amount of antacid will solve his 6.40 GAA and .807 save percentage this season. This team is bad. Lankinen is trying, but he's a fantasy risk every time he hits the ice.