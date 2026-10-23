Lankinen is expected to start at home against Detroit on Thursday, per Canucks play-by-play announcer Brendan Batchelor.

Lankinen has a 1-6-0 record, 6.41 GAA and .801 save percentage in seven appearances this campaign. He won his first game of the season and then has lost his past six appearances, including his last start Saturday, when he allowed four goals on 35 shots to Tampa Bay. The Red Wings are 3-3-3 and have averaged 2.60 goals per game this season, but Detroit has earned at least a point in each of its past five games (2-0-3).