Lankinen is set to start at home against Minnesota on Saturday, CanucksArmy reports.

Lankinen has a 25-15-9 record, 2.63 GAA and .901 save percentage in 49 appearances in 2024-25. He stopped 31 of 32 shots en route to a 4-1 win over Colorado in his last start Thursday. Thatcher Demko (illness) isn't expected to be available versus the Wild, so Nikita Tolopilo is set to serve as the backup goaltender instead. Minnesota ranks 26th in goals per game with 2.74.