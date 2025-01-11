Lankinen is set to start on the road against Toronto on Saturday, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Lankinen is 0-1-2 across his past three starts, but he limited the competition to two or fewer goals in two of those outings. He's 15-7-6 with a 2.60 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 28 outings overall. Toronto ranks 12th in goals per game with 3.14.