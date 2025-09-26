Lankinen is partaking in the starter's drills with the Vancouver goaltender coach, indicating he will patrol the home crease versus Seattle on Friday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Lankinen returned to practice Friday after spending a couple of days with his wife after she gave birth Wednesday. Lankinen was stellar in 2024-25, taking over the No. 1 job in Vancouver after Thatcher Demko missed most of the regular season with back woes. Lankinen was 25-15-10 with four shutouts, a 2.62 GAA and a .920 save percentage across 51 contests in 2024-25.