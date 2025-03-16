Now Playing

Lankinen is expected to protect the home net against Utah on Sunday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Lankinen will get the second half of Vancouver's back-to-back after Arturs Silovs played in Saturday's 6-2 win over Chicago. The 29-year-old Lankinen has a 23-12-7 record with four shutouts, a 2.55 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 42 appearances this campaign. Utah sits 22nd in the league with 2.82 goals per game in 2024-25.

