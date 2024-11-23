Lankinen will protect the road net versus Ottawa on Saturday, according to Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet.

Lankinen has lost his last two outings, surrendering eight goals on 52 shots. He has posted a mark of 8-3-2 with one shutout, a 2.71 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 13 appearances this season. Ottawa sits 15th in the league with 3.11 goals per game in 2024-25.