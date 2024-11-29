Lankinen will patrol the road crease in Buffalo on Friday, Brian Koziol of WGR 550reports.

Lankinen shut out the Bruins in his last start, turning aside 33 shots in a 2-0 victory. Lankinen is 10-3-2 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.56 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 15 starts in 2024-25. The Sabres are averaging 3.09 goals per game this season, 15th in the NHL.