Share Video

Link copied!

Lankinen will patrol the road crease in Buffalo on Friday, Brian Koziol of WGR 550reports.

Lankinen shut out the Bruins in his last start, turning aside 33 shots in a 2-0 victory. Lankinen is 10-3-2 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.56 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 15 starts in 2024-25. The Sabres are averaging 3.09 goals per game this season, 15th in the NHL.

More News