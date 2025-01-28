Now Playing

Lankinen will tend the road twine Monday against the Blues, per Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com.

Lankinen turned aside 32 of 33 shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Washington. The 29-year-old has won two of his last three starts while allowing seven goals in that span, but he surrendered six of those markers in a loss to Winnipeg on Jan. 14. The Finnish netminder is 2-0-0 with a .922 save percentage and a 2.47 GAA in two career outings against St. Louis.

