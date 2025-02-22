Lankinen will guard the road net Saturday against the Golden Knights, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

With the ink still fresh on his five-year contract extension, Lankinen will draw the start Saturday as the Canucks return from the 4 Nations Face-Off break in Vegas. The 29-year-old Lankinen is 19-8-7 with a .905 save percentage and a 2.53 GAA this year.