Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Starting sixth straight
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lankinen will get the start Sunday against the Lightning, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.
Since the injury to Thatcher Demko (lower body), Lankinen has been heavily leaned on by the Canucks. The 30-year-old will play in his sixth straight contest despite coming out on the winning end just once in those appearances. He carries a 3-5-2 record, 3.58 GAA and an .886 save percentage into the contest against the Lightning, a team that has scored three goals or more four games in a row.
