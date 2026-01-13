Canucks' Kevin Lankinen: Starting Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lankinen will guard the road goal versus the Senators on Tuesday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Lankinen will handle the second half of a back-to-back after Nikita Tolopilo played Monday in a 6-3 loss to the Canadiens. Lankinen is winless in his last three outings, allowing nine goals on 64 shots in that span, which makes him a risky fantasy option for Tuesday's schedule.
