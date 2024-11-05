Lankinen will guard the road goal Tuesday versus Anaheim, per Harman Dayal of The Athletic.

Lankinen is coming off a 21-save performance in Saturday's 3-2 win over San Jose. He has a 5-0-2 record with one shutout, a 2.25 GAA and a .919 save percentage through seven appearances this season. Anaheim sits 32nd in the league with 2.18 goals per game in 2024-25.