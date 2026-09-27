Lankinen stopped 25 of 28 shots in Saturday's 4-3 preseason win over the Kraken.

Lankinen surrendered two goals during the opening eight minutes as Seattle quickly built a 2-0 advantage, but he settled down while Vancouver worked its way back into the contest. Berkly Catton beat him early in the third to put the Kraken back ahead 3-2, though Lankinen shut the door from there while Zeev Buium and Jake DeBrusk scored power-play goals to complete the comeback. The 31-year-old played all 60 minutes and finished with an .893 save percentage in this game. He posted an .875 save percentage in 47 starts in the 2025-26 regular season and is slated to open the 2026-27 season as the No. 1 option between the posts for Vancouver.