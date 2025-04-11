Lankinen stopped 31 of 32 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Lankinen didn't have to deal with Nathan MacKinnon (undisclosed), which ended up making the Avalanche a much easier opponent. This was Lankinen's second win in his last seven outings, and the first time in five games he's allowed fewer than three goals. He's now at a 25-15-9 record with a 2.63 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 49 appearances. The Canucks are out of playoff contention, so Lankinen could see an uptick in playing time if the team decides not to risk Thatcher Demko's health over the last three games.