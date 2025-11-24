Lankinen allowed five goals on 21 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

Lankinen wasn't at his best in this contest, taking his fifth loss in his last six outings. He's allowed at least four goals in four of those games, going 1-3-2 in that span. For the season, the 30-year-old netminder is at a 4-7-2 record with a 3.63 GAA and an .880 save percentage. While he's not playing well, the Canucks look to be sticking with Lankinen while Thatcher Demko (lower body) is on the shelf. The Canucks begin a tough road trip with a visit to Anaheim on Wednesday.