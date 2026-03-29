Lankinen gave up three goals on 12 shots in relief of Nikita Tolopilo in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Flames.

Lankinen got some rest for a period, but Tolopilo was pulled after giving up the fourth goal. Lankinen has allowed 18 goals on 133 shots (.865 save percentage) during a winless stretch of five appearances. That's somehow worse than his overall numbers, which are at a 3.65 GAA and an .876 save percentage in 42 outings this season, to go with an 8-25-5 record. The Canucks may opt to keep Lankinen heavily in the starting role down the stretch to avoid wrecking Tolopilo's confidence. Avoid the Vancouver crease at all costs, especially with road matchups in Vegas, Colorado and Minnesota next on the slate for the Canucks.