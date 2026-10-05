Lankinen allowed three goals on 28 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

All three goals against came in the second period, and the Canucks weren't able to provide an answer in the third. Lankinen has started three of Vancouver's four games so far, allowing a total of 16 goals on 85 shots while going 1-2-0. The 31-year-old netminder has been outplayed by Leevi Merilainen in this small sample of work, so it's fair to say the No. 1 job is up for grabs. The Canucks are set to head east on a six-game road trip that begins against the Hurricanes on Thursday.