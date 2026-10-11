Lankinen allowed one goal on three shots in relief of Leevi Merilainen to take the loss in a 4-1 defeat against the Devils on Saturday.

Merilainen got the start but left the ice with less than six minutes remaining in the first period for some skate repairs. During that brief time, Lankinen gave up what proved to be the game-winning goal by Jesper Boqvist. Getting stuck with the unlikely loss sums up how Lankinen's season has gone so far. In five appearances (four starts), he's 1-4-0 with an atrocious .783 save percentage. The 31-year-old will likely get the nod for Sunday's road game against the Rangers, but his hold on the top spot on the Vancouver depth chart appears increasingly tenuous.