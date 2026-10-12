Lankinen stopped 19 of 25 shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.

Lankinen took the loss in a brief relief appearance Saturday, but he was not good in his start Sunday. After winning his season debut, Lankinen has lost his last five outings, allowing six or more goals in three of those defeats. He's also been pulled twice. Lankinen won't be winning anyone over with a 6.88 GAA and a .779 save percentage through six appearances. If he continues to struggle, Leevi Merilainen could supplant him as the Canucks' top goalie until Thatcher Demko (hip) is ready to play. The Canucks' road trip continues against the Islanders on Tuesday.