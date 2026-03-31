Lankinen stopped 30 of 33 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights. The fourth goal was an empty-netter with 1:10 left in the third period.

Lankinen has gone winless in his last six appearances, going 0-5-0 with a 3.86 GAA and an .873 save percentage on 166 shots against in that stretch. Considering the significant problems the Canucks have had defensively all season long, it's hard to trust Lankinen in most formats even if he has a tight grip on the starting role between the Vancouver pipes.