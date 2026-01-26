Lankinen allowed three goals on 25 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins.

Lankinen took his fifth regulation loss in his last six outings, and it was his fifth straight game with at least three goals against. The Penguins' tallies came in a span of 11:58 during the second period, and the Canucks' comeback effort in the third fell short. Lankinen dropped to 7-16-4 with a 3.44 GAA and an .884 save percentage over 28 appearances. He hasn't been good enough and hasn't gotten enough support to regularly contend for wins. The Canucks host the Sharks on Tuesday.