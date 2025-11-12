Lankinen stopped 20 of 21 shots in relief of Thatcher Demko (lower body) in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.

The Jets were able to cover Demko's damage from the first period, leaving Lankinen to take the loss despite a sharp performance. The injury to Demko is unrelated to his previous undisclosed issue that kept him out of action over this past weekend. It's likely Lankinen will retake control of the No. 1 job between the pipes, and Jiri Patera will be his backup as long as Demko is out. Lankinen is now 3-5-1 with a 3.57 GAA and an .885 save percentage over nine appearances. The Canucks begin a three-game road trip versus the Hurricanes on Friday.